The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Hopes To Honor Wendy Williams

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Marlon Wayans Says an Angry Fan Pinched Him After Watching His Character on the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Marlon Wayans stopped by Majic in Atlanta and chatted with Ryan Cameron. He shared a story about the time a fan pinched him.

He said it was after a screening of the Aretha Franklin movie, Respect.

Source:https://blackamericaweb.com/2022/08/15/marlon-wayans-says-an-angry-fan-pinched-him-after-watching-his-character-on-the-aretha-franklin-biopic/

Idris Elba’s Daughter Auditioned to Play His Daughter In his new movie “Beast”.

In a recent interview Idris Elba revealed his 20 year old daughter auditioned to play the role of one of his daughters in the movie. Director Will Packer broke the news to her that she did not get the role.

Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/ChU8TioDISK/

Sherri Shepherd Hopes To Honor Wendy Williams

Sherri Shepherd is getting ready for the debut of her new talk show on September 12th titled, Sherri. Her show will be in the same time slot the Wendy Williams Show once held. Sherri said she hopes to honor Wendy.

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n4viMkWZ1o

Adrienne Bailon welcomes first baby with husband Israel Houghton via surrogate

Adrienne Bailon and her husband, Israel Houghton, have welcomed their first baby together via surrogate. She introduced her son, Ever, yesterday with a black-and-white Instagram photo. “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story … you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises. Adrienne thank their “angel surrogate,” saying We have never been happier to lose sleep!”

Source:https://pagesix.com/2022/08/16/adrienne-bailon-israel-houghton-welcome-first-baby-via-surrogate/