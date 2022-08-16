Mariah Carey’s Metro Atlanta Home Hit By Burglars

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey is now on the list of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in metro Atlanta. Authorities say her five-million-dollar house in Sandy Springs was burglarized on July 27th while she was on vacation in the Hamptons. The incident is now part of a months-long investigation into a number of burglaries targeting celebrity homes in the area. Police say there have been at least 15 home invasions in the past year with victims including players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, along with rapper Gunna and TV star Marlo Hampton.

More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/mariah-carey-atlanta-home-reportedly-173000931.html