Upcoming IMPD ‘Paint and Protect’ program aims to help stop catalytic converter thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is hosting an event to try to prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Commander Ron Hicks says there have been multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts across Indianapolis and Marion County.

“We can go a few weeks, maybe a month with not getting many of them and then in one week we’ll get a bunch of them. Over time, it’s pretty consistent that we get a lot of catalytic converter thefts,” Hicks said.

On Wednesday, August 17, IMPD and Take 5 Oil Change are hosting the “Paint and Protect Program.” Officers will paint catalytic converters in bright colors with the hope of deterring thieves from stealing it. High heat markers will also be used to mark the converters with your license plate.

“If you get victimized tonight and we stop somebody tomorrow and it’s got a marked catalytic converter with your license plate number on it, then we can get that back to you because we know who you are, and we can make an arrest on the person because we know for sure where that catalytic converter came from,” Hicks said. “It no longer looks like every other catalytic converter.”

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m at the Take 5 located at 3640 S. East Street. IMPD encourages people to come on their lunch break.

