MS Grand Jury Refuses To Indict White Woman Who Accused Emmett Till

A Mississippi grand jury is deciding not to indict the white woman who accused Emmett Till of harassment in 1955 after an unserved kidnapping warrant was found. The LeFlore County jurors north of Jackson deliberated on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter. They heard more than seven hours of testimony from witnesses and investigators in the case against Carolyn Bryant Donham, who is now in her 80s. Till’s cousin, Reverend Wheeler Parker, called it “unfortunate, but predictable.”

More on this story here : https://abcnews.go.com/US/emmett-tills-cousin-calls-grand-jury-decision-indict/story?id=88191920