The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kim Kardashian Collaborates With Beats On Skims-Inspired Headphones

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Kim Kardashian Collaborates With Beats On Skims-Inspired Headphones

Kim Kardashian has announced The Beats x Kim Collection. Teaming up with Beats by Dr. Dre to introduce three neutral-toned versions of the Fit Pro earbuds. She teased the new line to her socials saying, “I’m so excited to share Beats Fit Pro by @beatsbydre will be coming soon in 3 signature neutrals, designed by me!” The new line will be available starting August 16.

Source: https://www.nylon.com/fashion/how-to-buy-beats-x-kim-kardashian-collaboration

OWN Sets Premiere Date For The Final Season Of ‘Queen Sugar’

We now have a date for the seventh and final season of OWN’s Queen Sugar. It will return on September 6. In a statement Ava DuVernay said, now I feel strongly that the story which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.

Source: https://www.essence.com/entertainment/own-premiere-date-final-season-queen-sugar/

Beyonce — Some People Kicked Out Of Singer’s ‘Renaissance’ Party

When Beyonce invites you to one of her parties you either follow the rules or get put out and some people got put out of her party this weekend. According to a source Beyonce had a no camera rule so of course some people tried it and got put out. Some others got put out for being too intoxicated and not knowing how to act. The source added, “Beyoncé was very nice to everyone, having conversations and thanked everyone for attending.”

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/08/09/beyonce-some-people-kicked-out-of-singers-renaissance-party-for-recording-videos-bad-behavior-they-didnt-know-how-to-act/

Isley Brothers & Beyonce Team Up

And speaking of Beyonce, this Friday the Isley Brothers and Beyonce will drop a remake of the Isley’s 1975 song, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. Here is a snippet

Source: https://twitter.com/wcarter1020/status/1557014592471048194?