Gabrielle Union’s body proves that she is on some Benjamin Button ish. The 49-year-old posted a video of herself in a bikini on Instagram, and all we can say is “Damn!”

We don’t know what fountain of youth Union is drinking from, but wherever it is, we need gallons of the water! The actress was seen on her social media account wading in a luxurious pool while rocking two different tiny bikinis. In this first video scene, Union emerges from the water (in slow motion, of course), rocking a shimmery, silver bikini. She smiles big as she runs her hands over her wet hair while showcasing her toned body. The video then cuts to the next scene where Union is glowing as she lays on her stomach in the water sporting an orange-colored bikini. The video then cuts back to her in the silver bikini as Union continues to give off modeling vibes by working her gorgeous face and body.

And just when you thought her mini bikini flick was all, the author and mom posed almost nude in a beautician’s chair and she was sheer perfection!

Union captured the post “Naked & Unafraid.” She then referenced a rebirth and thanked Lauren London for giving her significant insight. She also thanked everyone who has contributed to her well-being for the last few months.

We are not sure what Union is going through, what we do know is that she definitely doesn’t look like her struggle.

Gabrielle Union Flaunts Her 49-Year-Old Body On Instagram And It Is Flawless was originally published on hellobeautiful.com