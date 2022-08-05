Broad Ripple High School Open for Purdue Polytechnic students

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — From David Letterman to Professional Athletes like George Hill and Mike Woodson, Broad Ripple High School housed notable Hoosiers — and now, students attending Purdue Polytechnic High School are bringing the hallways of Broad Ripple High back to life.

It’s the first-time students are learning in this building since it closed in 2018. It’s something that shocked many people in the community at the time.

Step inside the doors of Broad Ripple High School and Principal Richard Benberry will greet you like you’re already his friend.

He brings a familiar vibe, to a new, temporary, campus for more than 300 Purdue Polytechnic High School Students.

As a kid, Benberry said he used to live in Broad Ripple and he knows the impact it had on the community until it closed.

“How pristine this school is, after not being used for four years. That’s the part I can’t get over,” he said.

It’s pristine because Indianapolis Public Schools continued to partially use this facility.

However, this week, it’s opening its doors once again to students and educators who now occupy the third floor for one year.

PPHS students call the 375,000-square-foot facility an upgrade.

“I’m obviously very excited,” said PPHS sophomore Calvin Stauss.

Students said they crammed into rooms for classes last year.

“There are just some general quality of life improvements, I feel like having wider hallways is something that an office building doesn’t really have. It’s going to be a big bonus,” Stauss said.

