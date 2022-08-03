Chris Rock To Reboot ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ As Animated Show For Paramount+ And Comedy Central

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

With all that’s been going on with veteran comedic actor Chris Rock following Slapgate, it’s almost easy to forget that he’s still in fact a working actor.

However, the both Emmy and GRAMMY-winning star is ready to remind us all of his stature as a pillar in Hollywood by reviving one of the most popular projects in his career, the hit series Everybody Hates Chris.

Adding an animated twist to the new reboot, the project is slated to now be titled Everybody Still Hates Chris with Rock narrating once again. According to Deadline, MTV Entertainment will be at the helm of production and air concurrently on the Paramount+ streaming service and on network television via Comedy Central. The outlet states that Everybody Still Hates Chris will be branded as “adult animation” to help flesh out similar projects on the horizon like Andy Samberg’s Digman!, the Daria spinoff Jodie starring Tracee Ellis Ross, film/TV reboots of Beavis and Butt-Head and the ever-classic Comedy Central mainstay South Park.

Everybody Hates Chris originally ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009, beginning its first on the now-defunct urban programming network UPN and switching over to The CW following UPN’s merger with also-defunct teen-geared station The WB. The series garnered multiple NAACP Image Awards wins, including “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series” for co-creator Ali LeRoi, “Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series” for lead star and current Abbott Elementary castmate Tyler James Williams, “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series” for forever-fave Tichina Arnold and “Outstanding Comedy Series” for the show itself.

No word yet on a plot or timeline for the premiere of Everybody Still Hates Chris, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the project develops. Fingers crossed they keep the classic ’80s rap-inspired theme song and “Everybody ha-ates Chriiiiis” bridge!

