The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Insecure Spin Off in The Works?

The Fix with Karen Vaughn

Bill Bellamy Was To Replace Arsenio Hall

In a recent interview Bill Bellamy said after the Arsenio Hall show ended in 1994 he was supposed to take over the show. Back in 1994 that might have worked

Insecure Spin Off in The Works?

Issa Rae was on The View and it was revealed that maybe, possibly there is an Insecure spinoff in the works? You heard Issa say ‘YET”

Master P Opens Up About Daughter’s Fatal Overdose

Master P sat down with Gayle King where he shared that it was one of his daughters who called him and told him his other daughter, Tytyana had died. He said it was the worst call that a parent can get. He said she had just come home from rehab and things were looking positive for her. After she passed he asked his children what is he doing wrong?

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 8th Baby

Nick Cannon and Model Bree Tiesi are parents to a baby boy. She gave birth to her first baby and he weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces. She had a natural birth. This is Nick’s 8th child. Bree posted a video of the entire at home birth process on YouTube.

