Trailer Released For New Black Panther Movie

A trailer has been released for the new Black Panther movie. The two-minute trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer shows the Wakanda nation finding a new hero following the death of Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star died in 2020 at age 43. Director Ryan Coogler said at Comic-Con, “We put our love for Chadwick into this film.” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” comes out November 11th.

Here’s the trailer….

