Mike Tyson Series “Mike” Sets Premiere Date

A series based on the life of legendary boxer Mike Tyson is setting its premiere date. “Mike” will follow Tyson from when was a young boy who couldn’t stay out of trouble to becoming the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. The series will tackle “Iron” Mike’s troubles with the law, addiction and fame. “Mike” is available for streaming on Hulu on August 25th.

More on this story and the trailer here:  https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/gloves-off-gripping-trailer-mike-145653243.html

