The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Looks like Mo’Nique Made Up with Somebody

RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield On The Real Reason She Chose To Be Celibate w/ Ex Boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams

On Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield told the ladies the reason she was celibate with Tyrone Gilliams after he served time in jail was because she wanted to “see if Tyrone was truly committed to being in a relationship now that he is out of jail. Well, it looks like that was not really the truth. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens the REAL reason she chose celibacy is because the sex was bad.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/07/19/rhoas-sheree-whitfield-says-the-reason-she-chose-to-be-celibate-w-ex-boyfriend-tyrone-gilliams-was-because-the-sex-was-horrible/

Looks like Mo’Nique Made Up with Somebody

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique has finally made up with somebody-no, not our very own DL Hughley. Watch the clip in the link below for more. Her comedy special will be taped in Atlanta.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CgMzO3PriAn/

Keke Palmer Does An Impression of Angela Bassett

Keke Palmer is out promoting the new Jordan Peele movie ‘NOPE” She shared that she has another talent other than acting-impressions.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CgN_VFZLaeq/

Eddie Murphy To Star in Holiday Film ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Amazon and Imagine

‘Tis the season! Yes, July means we are that much closer to the holidays and holiday films! Eddie Murphy is starring in a holiday film, Candy Cane Lane.

Reginald Hudlin will direct the film. Candy Cane Lane is part of a three-part deal Eddie made with Amazon back in 2021. The film reunites Eddie and Reginald Hudlin who last worked together in 1992 on Boomerang. Look out for more from Eddie with Beverly Hills Cop 4 and You People. Both movies are going to Netflix.

Source: https://www.thewrap.com/eddie-murphy-holiday-movie-candy-cane-lane-amazon/