Homeless children learn to thrive at special summer camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Hope is coming full circle at the Dayspring Center, a homeless shelter for families in Indianapolis. The center runs Camp Discovery every year, a summer camp for children who have been at the shelter. This year, one of their former campers has returned as a counselor.

“I feel like everybody has this stereotypical idea in their mind about what homeless people are, and no, they’re regular people, like everyone else,” Ambreia Edmonds said.

Edmonds is a 19-year-old psychology student at Indiana University Bloomington working as a camp counselor over the summer. She also used to be homeless.

“Everyone knows that as a child, children can be pretty cruel. So I was embarrassed about where I came from, so I would do stuff to hide that,” she said.

But there was one safe space, The Dayspring Center. Edmonds and her mother were fleeing domestic violence, and the center’s staff helped them rebuild.

The center’s Camp Discovery let nine-year-old-year-old Edmonds just be a kid.

