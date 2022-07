WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Eddie Murphy is set to star in a holiday comedy called “Candy Cane Lane” for Prime Video. Plot details haven’t been made public. Filming is expected to start this winter in Los Angeles. This is the latest project from Murphy and Amazon Studios after they released the sequel “Coming 2 America.”

More on this story here: https://www.thewrap.com/eddie-murphy-holiday-movie-candy-cane-lane-amazon/