Mayor Hogsett announces neighborhood grant program recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett along with the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center announced the recipients of the Indianapolis Neighborhood Grant Program.

The grant money, which is funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, gives neighborhoods in Indianapolis a chance to request as much as $10,000 for projects that add quality to their neighborhood.

“My thanks to all the neighborhoods coming together to create transformative projects, and to the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center for administering this grant program,” Hogsett said. “These spaces will beautify our communities, provide a stronger sense of place, and bring people together.”

Twenty-six recipients received a total of $219,503.52. Though exact amounts were not released, none received more than $10,000.

“We’re so excited about the Neighborhood Grants Round One Awardees,” Ari Beedie, Neighborhood Engagement Director for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center said. “The creativity and passion from neighbors were evident in the applications. A special thank you goes to our Advisory Committee, made up of INRC program alumni, community stakeholders and more. We couldn’t have done this work without them.”

Tuesday’s announcement was made at the future site of the “Pleasant Run Parkway Native Garden & Gathering Space,” organized by the South Village Neighborhood Association.

