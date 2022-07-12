Condoleezza Rice Joins New Ownership Groups For Denver Broncos

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a new member of the Denver Broncos ownership group. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is joining the group that’s led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. His group agreed to buy the Broncos for more than four-point-six billion dollars. Walton described Rice as a “highly respected public servant” and a “passionate and knowledgeable football fan.” The sale of the Broncos still needs to be formally approved by the league’s owners.

In a statement, Rice said “it is an honor” to join the ownership bid. She noted she spent her “younger years” in the Mile High City.

