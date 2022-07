WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix is releasing a first look at its new film starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg. “Day Shift” follows Foxx who works as a vampire hunter in Los Angeles and is given once last chance to stay in the profession by working the day shift. Foxx is partnered with Franco’s character, who’s new to the job, as they hunt down vampires to make cash. “Day Shift” is streaming on Netflix on August 12th.

Check out the trailer!