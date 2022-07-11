Next round of Purple Line closures set for this week

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the lunch rush at Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering.

“I would describe it as Indy’s best kept secret because a lot of people don’t know we got the best oxtails in town,” Sherry lynem, Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering owner, said.

The restaurant may soon be a little more challenging to get to.

Beginning today, IndyGo is closing 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson Avenues as construction on the Purple Line continues.

One eastbound lane will remain open, while westbound lanes will be closed for approximately 130 days. Westbound IndyGo Routes 4, 5 and 39 will be required to detour around the closure.

IndyGo just wrapped up its first big closure for the project on 38th Street from Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue.

Read more from WRTV here