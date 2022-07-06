Indiana State Fair announces this year’s available food items

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced a slew of new food items that will be available at this year’s event.

Fairgoers can expect not just new tasty treats; many classics will also make a return.

There will be more than 140 different food stands available at this year’s fair.

Here’s a glimpse of what attendees can expect, according to a news release from the State Fair:

Bison Lettuce Wrap (Offered by Red Frazier Bison) — Butter Lettuce filled with Ground Bison, Sweet Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger, Carrot, Soy, Hoisin Sauce.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos walking taco (Offered by Meatball Factory LLC) — Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed in the bag with taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carmel Corn (Offered by Sun King) — You know the say, there’s more than corn in Indiana? Well, sometimes it is all about the corn in Indiana! Sun King + Indiana State Fair Beer have partnered again for a new 2022 Indiana State Fair beer. This year’s beer is Caramel Corn. There are 100 lbs of Just Pop In Caramel Popcorn in the batch! Fun fact – kernels hail from a local popcorn farmer. You will be able to get your hands on Caramel Corn beer during the 2022 Indiana State Fair and a limited amount will be available on draft at Sun King tap room locations and at Just Pop In

Pickle Pizza (Offered by Swains Concessions) — Homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.

Deep Fried Brownies (Offered by R&W Concessions) — Ooey Gooey Brownies dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried then topped with powdered sugar with a drizzle of chocolate syrup for chocolate lovers’ taste buds.

Deep Fried Cheese Stick (Offered by R&W Concessions) — Mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter then deep fried to a golden brown.

Peach Shake Up (Offered by R&W Concessions) — Fresh lemons, sugar, ice, and water along with peach flavoring for a great summertime taste.

Iced Mocha Coffee Float (Offered by Hooks Drug Store Museum) — Hand dipped ice cream on top of a chocolate flavored iced coffee, topped with your choice of whipped cream and a cherry.

Boba Fun Cup (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More) — Vanilla Ice Cream layered with Strawberry Boba balls, Sliced Strawberries and Gummy Bears

Nitro Fuel (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More) — Fresh Brewed Lipton Iced Tea mixed with our World Famous Blue Raspberry Lemon Twister.

State Fair Charcuterie Board (Offered by Urick Concessions) — Charcuterie, but make it fair themed. We’ve swapped out the traditional cheeses, meats, and nuts for mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn corn topped with a sprinkle of colored candies – all of your favorite classic Indiana State Fair staples.

