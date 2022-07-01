The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Chris Tucker Was Not The First Choice For The Movie ‘Rush Hour’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Fun Fact: Chris Tucker Was Not The First Choice For The Movie ‘Rush Hour’

Martin Lawrence was a guest on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon played a game where he held up photos of celebrities who did guest spots on his sitcom Martin. One photo was of Jackie Chan and Jimmy asked how did they get Jackie Chan to do the guest spot on Martin.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1O4HTIKxyY

Another Fun Fact: Tevin Campbell Almost Didn’t Get To Sing ‘Can We Talk’

If you read music executive LA Reid’s book then this is not news to you. But for those who didn’t, LA Reid didn’t want Tevin Campbell to sing ‘Can We Talk.” Not Tevin Campbell breaking up LA and Babyface! Watch the entire interview in the link below.

Source: https://twitter.com/thejasminebrand/status/1542623121466953730

Porsha Williams formerly of Real Housewives of Atlanta Says She is Enjoying Her Peace!

Porsha Williams went live on Instagram answering questions from fans when one fan wrote to her and said she missed her show. Porsha responded by saying, the girls are bringing the drama this season and she is focused on her peace. In other words, don’t hold your breath on Porsha returning to the show.

Source: https://twitter.com/thejasminebrand/status/1542536578748321794

‘The Best Man’ Cast…Together Again

If you’re a fan of the film The Best Man, you’ll be happy to know that the film is now a series coming to Peacock.

The spinoff will be based on the movies and coming back will be stars of the films, Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Terrance Howard, Melissa de Sousa, Regina Hall, and Harold Perrineau. Look for The Best Man: The Final Chapter on Peacock on December 22, 2022.

Source: https://www.bet.com/article/fasv12/the-best-man-final-chapters-gets-official-premiere-date