Dr. Dre And Xzibit Victorious In Cannabis Deal Lawsuit

“Well, it’s a ..wrap.”

A lawsuit against Dr. Dre and Xzibit is now closed. They were sued in 2018 for a breach of contract by three people who said they had a deal to own 14-point-five percent of their Brass Knuckles cannabis company but never received any payment. The plaintiff asked the judge to rule they own a percentage of the company as well as monetary compensation. They didn’t receive either.

More on this story here:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.71368/title.dr-dre-xzibit-score-major-victory-in-botched-cannabis-deal-lawsuit-sued-their-ass-back-too#