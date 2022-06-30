These Indiana laws go into effect July 1

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Though the 2022 legislative session finished in March, many of the laws voted on, approved and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb will go into effect on Friday, July 1.

Among the laws going into effect include gun rights, abortion rights, tax rate changes, changes to bail, rape definitions and the transgender sports bill.

Permitless Carry

Starting July 1, Hoosiers will no longer need to have a permit to carry a handgun.

The new law carried over the rules about who cannot carry handguns, including people with felonies on their record.

Many have spoken out against the law, including Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

Bailey said to WRTV in March, “I think that’s the biggest thing we are going to miss out on is being able to have some possession of guns and test them to see if they are linked to other crimes,” said Bailey. “It’s going to make solving cases more difficult.”

Permits will still be available to Hoosiers who want one.

Because not all states have a ‘Constitutional Carry’ law, if you plan to travel with your handgun, you will need to provide a permit if cited by law enforcement.

Abortion Law

Abortion is a hot topic following the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24. Abortion legislation will be a focal point when lawmakers join for a special session beginning on July 6.

The future of abortions in Indiana is uncertain at the time, but starting July 1 doctors must ask the woman if they are being coerced into the abortion. This law may change following the special session.

Definition of Rape

Legislators reworked the definition of rape within the law and it will go into effect on July 1.

Moving forward, engaging in sexual activity with any person who has verbally refused to participate will be considered rape.

The bill expands the definition of rape to include continuing sexual activity after disregarding the other person’s attempt to refuse. This includes refusal either physically, verbally or by other visible conduct.

Read more from WRTV here