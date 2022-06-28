Ex NFL Stars Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell Set To Box

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Who saw this coming?

A pair of former NFL running backs will square off in the boxing ring. Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell will put the gloves on for an exhibition boxing match, which will be the first for both of them. The fight will be on the under card of the Social Gloves 2 event that features YouTubers Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib in the main event. Peterson vs. Bell takes place on July 30th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

More on this story here: https://sports.yahoo.com/adrian-peterson-le-veon-bell-to-fight-in-boxing-exhibition-in-july-224544895.html