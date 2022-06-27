Kanye West Pays Tribute To Diddy At BET Awards(video)

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is paying tribute to one of his idols. In a surprise appearance at Sunday’s BET Awards in Los Angeles, the rapper now known as Ye honored Sean “Diddy” Combs with a speech presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Kanye called Diddy one of hip-hop’s rule breakers and said today’s acts owe a lot to the Harlem rapper. West also joked the rappers shared a need for identity changes, noting Combs’ many stage names such as Puff Daddy, Diddy and Love. Diddy gave a career spanning performance that included hits like “It’s All About the Benjamins” and “I’ll Be Missing You,” which included tributes to his late partner Kim Porter and the late Notorious B.I.G.

In case you miss the tribute AND what he was wearing,(You KNOW he was hot) Here’s the video: