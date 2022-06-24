INDOT to close Allisonville Road starting Sunday for Clear Path 465 work

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Allisonville Road is closing next week due to construction on the bridge.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. on July 1 the Allisonville Road bridge between 82nd and 86th Street will be closed.

With the Clear Path 465 construction ramping up, drivers should prepare for significant traffic changes in the Castleton area over the next few weeks with the first of three long-term ramp closures beginning soon, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

This weekend is the first case of work that will lead to traffic delays. Westbound Interstate 465 traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 82nd Street to the White River starting after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Road crews will be repaving the shoulders for an upcoming traffic shift and will move to the eastbound I-465 lanes.

When work moves to the closure of Allisonville Road, the I-465 westbound ramps will remain open for Allisonville Road north of the bridge, and the I-465 eastbound ramps will remain open for traffic south of the bridge according to the press release.

