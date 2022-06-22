Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month. Hoosiers will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of Revenue announced Monday — another jump from June’s record-high 56 cents per gallon. Fuel costs were expected to continue to rise in July, elevated largely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: WRTV.com