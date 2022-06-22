Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon

Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Gas Money

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month. Hoosiers will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of Revenue announced Monday — another jump from June’s record-high 56 cents per gallon. Fuel costs were expected to continue to rise in July, elevated largely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

gas , increase , price

Close