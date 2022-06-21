Supreme Court Could Make Roe V. Wade Decision This Week

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Supreme Courts

s landmark decision on Roe v. Wade could arrive this week. Some expect the decision to be announced as early as Tuesday, following last month's leak

of a draft majority opinion that would overturn it. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, many states will enact immediate abortion bans – while the White House is expected to make several moves protecting abortion rights federally.

Read the full story here.

Source: https://www.newsnationnow.com/morninginamerica/scotus-security-heightened-ahead-of-roe-v-wade-decision/