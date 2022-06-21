National
Supreme Court Could Make Roe V. Wade Decision This Week

The Supreme Court Could Make Roe V. Wade Decision This Week

The Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Releases Opinions

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

s landmark decision on Roe v. Wade could arrive this week. Some expect the decision to be announced as early as Tuesday, following last month's leak

of a draft majority opinion that would overturn it. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, many states will enact immediate abortion bans – while the White House is expected to make several moves protecting abortion rights  federally.

Read the full story here.

Source: https://www.newsnationnow.com/morninginamerica/scotus-security-heightened-ahead-of-roe-v-wade-decision/

 

