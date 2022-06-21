Baby found after hours-long search Monday night in Indy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — After an hours-long search, IMPD has located a six-month-old baby that was presumed to be inside a vehicle stolen in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Street on Monday night.

IMPD began searching for the white Ford Fusion with a temporary plate that reads R229474 at about 9:30 p.m.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley described the baby as a black male named Taveon Foy Jr. He was reported to be found at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

n the immediate aftermath, Foley said when the vehicle left the gas station, the driver left eastbound (in the wrong direction) on Michigan Street.

“I will make a plea to the individual that took this vehicle,” Foley said. “Please call 911 anonymously. Let us know where the child is. Let us know where the vehicle is. Let us know if the child is in the vehicle. We are not concerned right now with locating the individual.”

The vehicle was described as a white Ford Fusion with a white grill, silver rims, and passenger side damage.

