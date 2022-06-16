New Beyoncé Album Coming Out In July

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé fans rejoyce!

Beyoncé is releasing her first new album in six years. The news was announced Wednesday in a tweet from the Tidal streaming service, which just said “Beyoncé Renaissance July 29.” The singer’s website says “Renaissance” will include 16 tracks, and will be available as a box set. It’s Beyoncé’s first album since “Lemonade” in 2016, which debuted at number one on the Billboard chart and went triple-platinum.

