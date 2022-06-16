Herschel Walker Campaign Confirms He Has Second Child

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

I’m sure there are those who are wishing that ‘Maury’ was still on the air…

The campaign of Georgia Republican GOP nominee Herschel Walker is confirming he has a second son with a woman who is not his wife. A Daily Beast report Tuesday said Walker fathered a child over a decade ago, with the mother suing Walker in order to gain a declaration of paternity and child support. Walker was then ordered to pay child support in 2014. He is challenging Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in what is one of the key Senate races this year.

Oh by the way, there’s more.

More on this story here: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/16/gop-georgia-senate-nominee-herschel-walker-reveals-more-children.html