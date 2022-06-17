Actor Samuel L. Jackson: Rather Be Nick Fury Than Chase Oscars

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

From the category of ‘Keepin It REAL!’

Actor Samuel L. Jackson says he’d rather play Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than chase “Oscar-baiting” roles. Jackson told the Los Angeles Times he got over not winning an Oscar “many years ago” and added he was never going to let the Oscars be his measure of success or failure as an actor. Jackson said his measurement of success is his happiness. He said when people tell him if he does a certain movie he’ll win an Oscar, he replies “No thanks, I’d rather be Nick Fury.”

And fans of the Marvel Universe are jumping for joy… I wonder when he’ll get his own mini-series on Disney Plus?

More on this story here: https://variety.com/2022/film/news/samuel-l-jackson-nick-fury-oscars-1235294988/