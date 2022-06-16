Richard Sherman Joins Amazon Prime’s Studio Team

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One of the NFL’s more colorful personalities of the last decade is making the switch to broadcasting. Former Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is joining Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” studio team for its pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Amazon Prime Video director of global live sports production Jared Stacy said in a statement that “fans will love seeing his big personality and brilliant football mind on display every Thursday night on Prime Video.” Sherman won Super Bowl 48 with the Seattle Seahawks, and also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

More on this story here: https://sports.yahoo.com/richard-sherman-joins-amazons-nfl-coverage-team-doesnt-rule-out-return-to-field-001626697.html