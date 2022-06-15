Dozens of no air conditioning complaints filed with Marion County Health Department

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As record heat impacts Central Indiana, the Marion County Public Health Department has received 25 complaints so far this week from tenants about problems with their air conditioning.

MCPHD’s Housing department received 11 “no air conditioning” complaints yesterday, June 13, and 14 complaints about “no air conditioning” as of midday, June 14.

The health department can cite landlords if they do not address a broken air conditioner.