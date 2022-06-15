Lady Gaga Possible Lead In Joker Sequel

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Soooo this is possibly happening…

There are talks of Lady Gaga joining the cast of the new Joker sequel, “Joker: Folie a Deux.” While the film is still in the early stages of development, rumors say Gaga will play Harley Quinn, the lead opposite to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. The first “Joker” movie grossed over one-billion dollars world-wide, and landed Phoenix an Oscar for his performance. Gaga is no stranger to the screen herself, having played a lead roles in “A Star is Born” and “The House of Gucci.”

More on this story here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/joker-2-lady-gaga-joaquin-phoenix-todd-phillips-in-musical-1235154135/