The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Diddy On Why He Has Never Gotten Married

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

(AUDIO) Queen Latifah On Being Told To Lose Weight On ‘Living Single’

Queen Latifah sat down at Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and talked about the time the sitcom Living Single was #1 and she and the cast were asked to lose weight

Source: https://fb.watch/dCtqXA9Hsc/

(AUDIO) Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She Will Deal With NeNe Leakes

Saturday night on OWN network Carlos King, the man who produced the early years of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ had a reunion of four of the original housewives. DeShawn Snow, Kim Zolciak Biermann, Sheree Whitfield and Lisa Wu. Carlos asked Kim about NeNe Leakes mentioning her name in her lawsuit against Bravo.

Source: https://www.etonline.com/kim-zolciak-reacts-to-nene-leakes-bravo-lawsuit-ill-deal-with-her-when-shes-done-with-them-185384

(AUDIO) Diddy On Why He Has Never Gotten Married

Through the years Diddy has been connected to women like Kim Porter, Cassie and Jennifer Lopez. He was even engaged to Kim Porter. He was recently asked why he has never been married.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wSsD2haKLI

Jennifer Hudson is now an EGOT Winner.

Congratulations Jennifer Hudson! She won a Tony last night as producer on the Tony winning musical, Strange Loop. She is now the youngest, female, EGOT winner in history. EGOT means she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony. She has a Daytime Emmy for executive producing the 2020 animated film “Baby Yaga”; Grammy awards in 2017 for “The Color Purple” and in 2009 for best R&B album for her self-titled debut album; and an Oscar for best supporting actress for “Dreamgirls” at the 2007 Academy Awards.

Source: https://www.thewrap.com/tony-awards-winners-list-2022/