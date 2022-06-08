Sports
LeBron James Card Hits Auction Block

A very rare LeBron James trading card is expected to bring in a ton of cash at auction. TMZ reports this one of a kind LeBron James Triple Logoman card could possibly sell for six-point-six-million-dollars. The card includes three NBA logo patches from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. The logoman LeBron is the only one in existence. Bidding for the card begins on Wednesday.

