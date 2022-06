WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his first playoff series is selling for a lot of money. SCP Auctions put it up for bid and it went for just over two-point-seven million dollars. The jersey was from the 1996-97 playoffs. It’s unknown who bought it.

“I’m gonna guess….MJ”

https://www.theroot.com/kobe-bryant-s-jersey-from-1997-nba-playoffs-sells-for-1849023273