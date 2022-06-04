PS5 Sales Reach 20-Million!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The PS5 has sold over 20-million units. The popular video game console was released by Sony in November of 2020, selling ten-million units in the first eight months. Since then, Sony has run into supply chain issues and finding a P-S-Five in stores has become increasingly difficult. Despite the shortage, fans kept buying consoles online faster than any previous Playstation. Sony announced they will be increasing the production of the console this year so that everyone who wants one can get one.

