Instagram launches in-app feature Amber Alerts

Social media platform Instagram announced rolling out the new in-app feature Amber Alerts.

The company said it would notify users of missing children in the area.

The alerts, which will be available Wednesday in the U.S. and 25 countries here in the coming weeks, would include the child’s photo, description, and the location of the alleged abduction.

The company added that users would also be able to share the alert with friends to spread awareness further.

Source: WRTV.com