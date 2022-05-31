The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Why Kandi Burruss is Not Happy With Andy Cohen

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Why Kandi Burruss is Not Happy With Her Boss, Andy Cohen

Last Sunday night Kandi Burruss was on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. Her daughter Riley accompanied her to be the pretend ‘bartender.’ Andy asked Riley has your relationship with your dad improved at all? On a later podcast, Kandi said she didn’t like that Andy brought that up.

Muni Long sat down with ABC’s Nightline.

Muni is a well known writer in music circles having written for Rihanna, Miranda Lambert, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey and more.She said a simple gesture from Jay-Z made her realize she is not small.

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Very Strange Favorite Scent

Shaquille O Neal was on Stephen Colbert (pronounced Co-Bear) when they played a game of questions so Stephen could get to know him better.

DL Hughley & Mo’Nique Trading Shots

Let me Get You Ready For DL Hughley at 3pm. At a show in Detroit, Mo’Nique told the audience she should be headlining the show, not DL Hughley. She said it was in her contract that she was the headliners.

She told the audience that she was the headliner on Queens of Comedy tour while DL opened for Kings of Comedy tour. She also took a jab at his name asking what does 'D.L.' stand for, making an insinuation about his sexuality. Once the clip went viral DL responded but the body blow in his response was, apparently the role you played in Precious turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who's next. He signed it Darryl Lynn Hughley. Mo'Nique demanded he post the contract online. He did. He was the headliner.