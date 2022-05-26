The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Snoop Dogg Reveals He Turned Down $2M to DJ for Michael Jordan

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Bobby Brown On Getting Back On Stage

Bobby Brown talked about touring and remembers how easy it use to be to hop up on stage and perform but not so much anymore. This last tour while fun put their bodies through it. Bobby Brown’s two night biography kicks off Monday night on A&E

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5J_vEAOdwU

Could There Be a 227 Reboot?

90 year old Marla Gibbs was on The Real and they asked her about the 80’s tv show 227 getting a reboot. She didn’t rule it out completely.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD5At7I_8Ek

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Receives Tweet Asking For An Episode Regarding School shootings.

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson wrote the following tweet:

wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding “entertainment.” please use that energy to ask your elected officials and nothing less. I’m begging you. She even posted a message from her DMs. The person described their vision saying, formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass.

Source: https://twitter.com/quintabrunson/status/1529543520909787136

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Turned Down $2M to DJ for Michael Jordan

What on Earth would make Snoop turn down $2 million from Michael Jordan? On a recent podcast Snoop shared the story saying he had another obligation. Michael Jordan was trying to hire Snoop to DJ a party. Snoop said to this day he still hasn’t met MJ. He said, “I wanna meet him and I wanna meet him on a different–i don’t want to meet him on no DJing. I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss.”

Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.70528/title.snoop-reveals-he-turned-down-2-million-to-dj-for-michael-jordan