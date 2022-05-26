Eminem Announces “Eminem Show” Expanded Reissue For 20th Anniv

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Talk about ‘Time Flies!’

Eminem is announcing an expanded reissue for the 20th anniversary of the “Eminem Show.” The rapper said the Eminem Show 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops on May 26th. The Eminem Show was his fourth studio release and has been certified 12 times platinum. This comes as “Slim Shady” is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

“TWENTY years….”

More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.70517/title.eminem-announces-20th-anniversary-expanded-edition-of-the-eminem-show#