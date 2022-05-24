Purple Line construction causes headaches for some local business owners

“We have had to compensate by extending our hours late into the evening and then open 7 days a week to make up for that. If we didn’t have this construction going on we could be a Monday-Friday and not have to work Sunday all day and late at night,” said McCeary.

Romey’s Used Tires tells me it had to close its doors in April due to the lack of business.

Across the street, Tyler’s Journey Childcare Ministry owner Renee Todd says their problem has been traffic and damage in their parking lot.

“When they barricaded the traffic was diverted straight into the lot, and they kept coming and kept coming and I physically had to come and try and divert them into the alley so my parents could come through — it just was a mess. It was a mess. Since the project has started, we barely even let the kids come outside because of all the machinery, the traffic,” she said.

Indy Auto Body and Frame says it hasn’t lost any business but is looking forward to the Purple Lines final product.

“Overall, yes I am happy for it. It’s going to make driving and parking a challenge. However, I think it would be good for the city,” he said.

Read more from WRTV here