Big Brother Big Sisters push for more volunteers; 1,400 kids on a waiting list

“I didn’t have any older siblings. I was just there to be there,” Mariah, a little, said. “I had little siblings, so I didn’t really have nobody there to mentor me.”

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to pour into our youth.

“Every kid deserves a mentor in their life,” Valory Myers, a board member and big sister, said. “Someone that could help them find their own spark, and what makes them unique, and what gives them energy.”

Myers matched with her “little” Mariah five years ago.

“I’ll be able to say I knew Mariah when, before she was famous,” Myers said.

