“Shoot Cameras Not Guns” teaches kids life skills while keeping them off streets

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A mentorship program is keeping kids off the streets this summer and teaching them some valuable skills. “Shoot Cameras Not Guns” is a new program in which children create an entire movie from start to finish.

“Instead of picking up a gun, pick up a camera. Show your truth, show who you are and dominate it,” says DeAndra Dycus, who created the program with her husband, Eric.

DeAndra is the executive director at Purpose 4 My Pain, a non-profit dedicated to raising the voices of those impacted by gun violence.

Every Saturday, Eric opens his studio, Dycus Vision Production, to young people. Those kids are learning how to make movies by making their very own movie that will be screened at the Kan Kan Cinema when it’s completed.

Thirteen-year-old Lanaiya White has always wanted to be a videographer in Hollywood.

“When my family would buy DVDs, I would always watch the behind the scenes and see how things were, and that’s so cool to me,” she said.

The Dycus’s run the program to keep young people off the streets. They say film gives the kids an outlet to express their feelings in a safe, empowering way.

“If you’re a person of that kind of creative nature, you have an obligation to seek the truth if you’re a truth-seeker. Therefore, I’m teaching my youth how to seek and tell the truth,” says Robert Washington, a 17-year-old high school senior going through the program.

Washington’s 11-year-old brother, Rylan Golden, is the director.

here