Indy
HomeIndy

Newfields summer film series returns

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
rear view asian chinese group of audience watching 3D movie in cinema enjoying the show with 3D glasses screaming excitement

Source: Edwin Tan / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer approaches, The Amphitheater at Newfields is preparing to host an outdoor movie experience.

The Summer Nights Film Series will take place across 15 nights throughout the months of June, July and August.

Tickets will go on sale for Newfields members May 10 at 11 a.m. and for the general public on May 17 at 11 a.m. Individual tickets are $9 for members and $12 for the general public.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and films will start at dusk.

The following films will be shown:

Related Stories

The events are  rain or shine; in the event of inclement weather, films will be shown in The Toby at 9 p.m.

 

INDY News , Movies , Newfields , SUMMER NIGHTS FILM SERIES , WRTV News

Close