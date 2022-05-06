Eskenazi Health helps food-insecure patients with food market and pantry

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — One in eight Hoosiers are food insecure according to Feedingamerica.org.

Eskenazi Health, in order to address food insecurity among its patients, has created a new market that will give patients access to healthy food. It’s called Fresh for You Market.

“Providing proper nutrition is just as important as providing other forms of medication,” Seth Grant, the Director of Food and Nutrition at Eskenazi Health said.

According to Lori Dennison, Director of Dining and Community Feeding at Eskenazi Health, patients are screened for food insecurity when they visit.

“Our patients are screened for food insecurity in their clinical visits here on the main campus,” Dennison said. “When they do screen positive for being food insecure, they are given the opportunity to come out and shop here for free.”

While it may sound strange that a doctor screens people for food insecurity, it is something that is practiced across the country.

Doctors ask patients two main questions.

Within the past 12 months, were you worried whether your food would run out before you had money to buy more?

Within the past 12 months, was there a situation when bought food, but it didn’t last and you didn’t have money to get more?

There are several other factors that go into a doctor making that decisions for details click here.

While this Fresh Market provides healthy foods to food insecure patients, it also works with minority-owned businesses. They provide a menu of food that people can come in and purchase.

