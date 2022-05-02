Former Marion Co. Sheriff, U.S. Marshal Frank Anderson has died

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Sheriff and U.S. Marshal Frank Anderson has died.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson died peacefully at his home on Saturday morning. He served as sheriff from 2003-2011. Anderson was also twice appointed the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana, first serving from 1977 – 1981, and then again from 1994 – 2001.
“I can’t give you a one-line quote to sum up the life of Frank J. Anderson,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal in a statement. “He was so important to our community. Over the last 60 years, his direction and example in law enforcement – both at the federal and local levels – has positively influenced and affected the lives of many, many people. It certainly has mine. He will be truly missed.”
The Shortridge High School graduate was a state wrestling champion, Navy veteran and the first MCSO Black deputy assigned to the Road Patrol division.
During his swearing in as sheriff, Anderson was described as a leader and a friend. At the time he was the second Black sheriff in Indiana history.
“As Sheriff, Anderson diversified the agency, resolved a multi-decade lawsuit over unconstitutional jail conditions, and oversaw the creation of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department when two divisions of the Sheriff’s Office merged with the Indianapolis Police Department,” the MSCO said.
