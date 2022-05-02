Former Marion Co. Sheriff, U.S. Marshal Frank Anderson has died

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Sheriff and U.S. Marshal Frank Anderson has died.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson died peacefully at his home on Saturday morning. He served as sheriff from 2003-2011. Anderson was also twice appointed the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana, first serving from 1977 – 1981, and then again from 1994 – 2001.

“I can’t give you a one-line quote to sum up the life of Frank J. Anderson,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal in a statement. “He was so important to our community. Over the last 60 years, his direction and example in law enforcement – both at the federal and local levels – has positively influenced and affected the lives of many, many people. It certainly has mine. He will be truly missed.”