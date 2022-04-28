Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sharae Terry describes her twin sister, Shacare, as a loving mother to her two-year-old and the proud owner of the Minnie Blessings in Paradise daycare on the city’s east side.

“Me and my sister had the type of relationship that we could get into it one minute and then right after that we would be back friends and talking,” Sharae said.

When her sister traveled to the Dominican Republic in April with her childhood friend, Carlesha Williams, Sharae says she never imagined she would never be able to hug her again.

Sharae says she knew something wasn’t right when she Facetimed with her sister a few days after her surgery, and she didn’t look like the sister she knew.

“I knew something wasn’t right. I knew it in my heart.” Sharae said.

Last month’s trip wasn’t Shacare’s first time traveling out of the country for surgery.

She had posted to her Facebook page back in February that she went to Mexico where her family says she underwent gastric sleeve surgery.

Just a few months later on April 11, Shacare and Williams traveled to the Dominican Republic for another procedure.

“She was definitely healthy, everything that went wrong happened there,” Sharae said.

Shacare and Williams both underwent surgery for a Brazilian Butt Lift and a Tummy Tuck while there.

Williams says both of their surgeries were performed by Dr. Jose Desena at Instituto Medico San Lucas.

