George Hill wants stake in Broad Ripple HS as school’s future remains unclear

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of the old Broad Ripple High School building remains up in the air.

The building stopped being a high school in 2018 when Indianapolis Public Schools decided to just operate four traditional high schools.

It is currently being used as office space for the facilities management division as well as several academic teams that support teachers and principals.

It will also house a charter school on the third floor in the fall.

The building has not been sold because state law makes it available for charter schools to lease for one dollar.

Former Broad Ripple alum and NBA player George Hill tweeted that he wants to open a charter school at the building.

Hill’s tweet says he has many ideas that he thinks would be great. He called on the city and school board to listen.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said she is aware of the tweets from Hill, adding that the future of the building has not been determined.

“Everything is on the table to consider as we rethink how we rebuild a stronger school system in support of student outcomes,” said Johnson. “In terms of George Hill and his desire, there’s a robust process that anyone needs to go through if interested in a school.”

Johnson says there are no plans to move its headquarters in downtown Indianapolis to Broad Ripple High School.

